Mimecast Names Jonathan Corini New Channel Chief

Email security and cyber resilience company Mimecast has named Jonathan Corini as senior vice president of global channel sales.

Corini will oversee the strategy and execution of Mimecast’s global channel program. His appointment aims to expand Mimecast’s footprint beyond the SMB and mid-market and into the enterprise by leveraging the channel partner community, according to a statement from the company.

Corini brings more than 20 years of experience building and managing technology relationships, as well as the teams responsible for driving joint sales within the channel partner community, according to a statement from Mimecast.

Prior to joining Mimecast, Jonathan was the vice president of worldwide channel sales at Forescout Technologies, where he was responsible for programs spanning more than 90 countries and more than 1000 resellers. Before that, Jonathan held management roles with Tanium, Intel Security and McAfee.

Mimecast Executive Commentary

“As a leading cybersecurity and resilience provider to organizations using Microsoft 365, there’s a huge opportunity to grow in the enterprise while also serving small and medium businesses, and we can’t do that without the channel,” said Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Mimecast. “Jonathan has a long history of success in channel management and sales, and his leadership will strengthen our global channel strategy. His hands-on approach will help regional sales leaders and other internal and external stakeholders evolve our approach. With Jonathan’s guidance, we’ll ensure our program provides strong value to our channel partners, tech partners and customers.”

“Mimecast leans on partners as strategic advisors to help expand our global business. As we plan to grow in the enterprise market, Mimecast’s technology partners, systems integrators and reseller community will be pivotal to that success,” said Corini. “Exponential growth can be achieved when everyone is aligned and working towards the same set of goals. Mimecast’s culture is infused with so much drive to make the world a more resilient place. I look forward to leveraging my experience building and growing successful channel partner programs to further Mimecast’s footprint in the Enterprise, Commercial, SMB and MSP markets.”