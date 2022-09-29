Mike Cullen Leads N-able RMM Software Business for MSP Partners

N-able has named Mike Cullen as general manager of RMM — the software company’s remote monitoring and management business focused on MSP partners.

The move surfaces ahead of N-able Empower 2022, an MSP conference that’s scheduled for October 3-5 in Las Vegas.

Cullen is a familiar name across the MSP technology market, and ranks among the industry’s pioneers. He was part of the core team that built N-able from its early days starting around 2000.

Long before the MSP wave went mainstream, Cullen helped N-able’s partners to transition toward monthly recurring revenue (MRR) while the software firm competed against such early rivals as Dell Silverback, Level Platforms, Kaseya, Nimsoft, and Zenith Infotech, among many others.

Cullen has also navigated multiple N-able ownership models — including the company’s sale to SolarWinds for $120 million in May 2013, and the N-able spin-off from SolarWinds in mid-2021.

N-able RMM: Market Competition and Mike Cullen’s Role

Fast forward to present day. N-able ($NABL) now has a $1.65 billion market cap, according to SeekingAlpha. And the RMM market has consolidated around ConnectWise, Kaseya, N-able and NinjaOne — with upstarts such as Atera and Syncro MSP also in the mix.

N-able is still growing, but it’s a safe bet CEO John Pagliuca wants to accelerate that growth. Amid that backdrop, Cullen now oversees the strategic direction of N-able’s RMM platforms and complementary portfolio while “staying close to N-able’s Head Nerds, market development, and customer success teams,” the company indicated.

On the RMM product front, N-able offers two core platforms:

N-able N-sight RMM — which combines RMM, Take Control for remote control capabilities, and MSP Manager for ticketing and billing services.

N-central — which is designed for larger MSPs at scale.

Dig a little deeper, and you’ll see that N-able RMM is based in the LogicNow acquisition of 2016, while N-central’s roots extend back to N-able’s founding around 2000.

In a prepared statement about Cullen’s new role, N-able CEO John Pagliuca said:

“Build it and they will come isn’t how it’s done today. Our industry and business are grounded by trust, true partnership, and continuous collaboration. Cullen has been in this space for many years and is often referred to as the ‘Godfather of the MSP industry’ by our partners. By formalizing Cullen’s role and utilizing those years of knowledge, we are demonstrating our commitment to listening more and doing more to keep our MSPs the MVPs of the markets they serve now and, in the future. The channel’s influence is too valuable and the need for managing everything as a service is too great not to capitalize on it and go forward together.”

Added Cullen:

“For nearly two decades, N-able’s business and technology resources have followed the roadmap of helping MSPs establish, grow, and scale their business from managing point solutions to everything as a service across small, mid- and enterprise accounts. We want to show the market N-able’s people, processes, and technologies are the right fit for any MSP, anywhere in their journey. Our industry’s future is bright, and the time is now for N-able and our MSPs to scale operations—expanding our current book of business and simultaneously landing more business together.”

Stay tuned for more updates from the N-able Empower 2022 conference. ChannelE2E will be onsite blogging live from the event.