Miii MSP Acquires Triella

Miii MSP has acquired Canadian IT solutions provider Triella. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Triella is a Canadian IT solutions provider that works with professional service firms to deliver cloud infrastructure, backup and recovery-as-a-service, security and IT solutions including vCIO, managed services and business solutions, according to Triella’s website. The company also delivers managed private cloud and targeted security and managed IT solutions, and is primarily focused on the legal industry. Other customers include professional service firms, schools and SMEs, according to Triella.

Miii MSP is a long-term growth investor in the U.S. and Canadian MSP market. The company’s mission is “to acquire MSPs and grow their annual recurring revenue. Our mission is to be the first choice for MSPs looking to grow, become more profitable and to unlock endless possibilities,” according to the firm’s website. Miii MSP acquires, operates and grows existing MSPs and maintains their current branding and name, the company said. Founders can choose to keep a minority stake, stay on as an advisor or retire, according to Miii MSP.

Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global enterprise B2B cloud, SaaS and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Triella in their acquisition by Miii MSP. Tequity emerged in 2018 as a key M&A advisor, especially to Salesforce partners. Essentially, Tequity helps provide a potential exit doorway for companies looking to sell, and a thorough company analysis for potential buyers.

Tequity’s work encompasses everything from SaaS and legacy software solutions across many vertical and horizontal markets to all major cloud partner ecosystems including Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, Microsoft and Oracle, according to the Tequity website. The firm also has experience with XaaS providers including managed services, security, infrastructure and platform solutions and related cloud offerings in AWS, Azure, IBM and Google Cloud, Tequity said.