Midis SI Group Acquires RPA Consulting Firm MAGNOOS

Midis SI Group has acquired MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC, a robotic process automation (RPA) consulting firm and Automation Anywhere partner. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 411 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Midis SI Group is the system integration and services arm of MIDIS Group. The SI team has 170+ affiliates representing technology vendors in 70+ countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, the company says.

In contrast, MAGNOOS areas of expertise include data management and analytics, service management and automation software solutions. Founder Michael Halas will transition to the Midis SI business as managing partner of MAGNOOS.

MAGNOOS, founded in 2012, operates in the Middle East and Africa region, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates with regional presence in Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt and Pakistan. The company employs more than 100 industry-certified professionals.

Key MAGNOOS partners include, in addition to Automation Anywhere, include BMC Software, Informatica, Cloudera, MicroStrategy, Denodo and Nlyte.

Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Midis SI President Sami Abi Esber said: