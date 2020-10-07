Midis SI Group Acquires RPA Consulting Firm MAGNOOS
Midis SI Group has acquired MAGNOOS Information Systems LLC, a robotic process automation (RPA) consulting firm and Automation Anywhere partner. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Midis SI Group is the system integration and services arm of MIDIS Group. The SI team has 170+ affiliates representing technology vendors in 70+ countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, the company says.
In contrast, MAGNOOS areas of expertise include data management and analytics, service management and automation software solutions. Founder Michael Halas will transition to the Midis SI business as managing partner of MAGNOOS.
MAGNOOS, founded in 2012, operates in the Middle East and Africa region, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates with regional presence in Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt and Pakistan. The company employs more than 100 industry-certified professionals.
Key MAGNOOS partners include, in addition to Automation Anywhere, include BMC Software, Informatica, Cloudera, MicroStrategy, Denodo and Nlyte.
Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the deal, Midis SI President Sami Abi Esber said:
“I would like to thank our Midis Group team who worked diligently for months to conclude this acquisition. We’ve come a long way in positioning ourselves as a leading SI of choice for customers looking for digital transformation solutions. We’ve complemented our big data and robotics process automation portfolio (RAP) with the acquisition of Magnoos.
This acquisition will further strengthen capabilities of the Midis SI group in the domains of Big Data and Analytics. It will also increase our vertical focus by creating a strong digital ecosystem and increase our offerings in the AI/ML, AutoML space including ML Ops and help us explore VR/AR and MR Solutions.”
Michael Halas, managing partner, MAGNOOS, added:
“I would like to thank the entire Midis Group team for their trust, commitment and continuous support. We are all confident about this great move from Midis & Magnoos at a fantastic momentum in the market on the areas that MAGNOOS specializes.”
MAGNOOS: More Business and Partner Background
Those areas of expertise, Halas said, include:
- Data management and analytics spanning big data and machine learning;
- digital service management & operations for building the “Autonomous Digital Enterprise”; and
- digital business automation & robotic process automation.
