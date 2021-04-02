Microsoft Adds Teams Custom Solutions Specialization to Cloud Productivity Competency

Microsoft added a new advanced specialization, Custom Solutions for Microsoft Teams, that partners with an active gold Cloud Productivity competency can now achieve. The new advanced specialization joins three other specializations aimed to help partners deliver remote and hybrid solutions to customers making the shift to the cloud in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early weeks and months of the pandemic, organizations leveraged unified communications and collaboration technology, like Microsoft Teams, to ensure business continuity and make the shift to remote work. Now, as it seems that remote work and hybrid ways of working will be the new normal, Microsoft has been building out its Cloud Productivity competency to help partners enable and deliver cloud productivity solutions, according to a blog post from Dan Truax, general manager, partner digital experiences and programs, Microsoft.

Microsoft Adds Custom Solutions for Microsoft Teams Specialization

In early Q2 2020, Truax announced new advanced specializations that partners with an active gold Cloud Productivity competency could achieve, in addition to the existing Adoption and Change Management advanced specialization: Teamwork Deployment and Calling for Microsoft Teams. On June 23, 2020, Truax noted the addition of a Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Microsoft Teams advanced specialization and as of April 1,2021, he said Microsoft would offer a Custom Solutions for Microsoft Teams specialization.

Advanced Specialization Requirements

The Custom Solutions for Microsoft Teams advanced specialization demonstrates partners’ validated capability to develop and deploy custom apps and solutions with Microsoft Teams, according to the blog post. To earn this advanced specialization, partners with an active gold Cloud Productivity competency must meet certain criteria, including a minimum of 1,000 Microsoft Teams Platform monthly active usage growth in a trailing 12-month period (CPOR data); have at least four individuals in their organization with Microsoft 365 Certified: Developer Associate MS-600: Building applications and solutions with Microsoft 365 core services credentials and provide three customer references that demonstrate the partner’s ability to develop and deploy Teams custom solutions, according to Microsoft.

“Building and displaying competency around enabling the remote workforce will continue to become increasingly relevant for our partners. I encourage all qualified partners to invest the necessary time and resources to achieve advanced specializations in Teamwork Deployment, Calling for Teams, and Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Teams, as well as the previously released Adoption and Change Management advanced specialization. They will help you differentiate your organization from competitors and provide meaningful value to customers as they seek to navigate the rapidly evolving new world of remote working,” Truax said in the post.