Microsoft Launches Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization for Partners

Microsoft’s newest advanced Advanced Specialization, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, allows partners to showcase their Windows Virtual Desktop implementation experience, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The new badge will help drive growth for partners deploying, optimizing, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure, Microsoft’s General Manager for Partner Digital Experiences and Programs Dan Truax said in a blog post. This will better position partners to meet existing customer needs as well as attract and retain new business as organizations focus on enabling remote work, Truax said in the post.

As organizations across the globe continue to rely on remote work, demand for Windows Virtual Desktops has grown exponentially across industries, said Truax. Research from IDC predicts the total market opportunity for desktop-as-a-service will reach US $2.99 billion by 2021 as customers increasingly seek scalable remote working solutions in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.