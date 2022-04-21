Microsoft’s Free Small Business Technology Consulting Service

Microsoft Business Consultation service provides free Microsoft 365, security, backup & cloud software guidance directly to small business owners. Will channel partners benefit or get bypassed?

Microsoft has launched a free Business Consultation service that features one-on-one meetings between the technology giant and small business owners/customers. The service is available in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia, according to a Microsoft FAQ.

The one-on-one meetings are 60-minute engagements over video, chat or audio calls. If you need more time, you can schedule a follow-up during your original call, the company indicated.

In a blog about the free small business consulting service, Microsoft wrote:

“Book a free appointment with a Microsoft product expert who can walk you through your best Microsoft technology options, calculate bulk-order discounts and discuss setup and deployment. Take advantage of our product expertise—from hardware and software to VPN, security, backup and more. Our Microsoft product experts can also help identify, solve for and purchase software products, such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics and much more. ”

Microsoft Free Business Consultation Service: Channel Partner Implications?

The blog did not mention whether Microsoft will connect small business owners with channel partners and MSPs for deployment and/or ongoing managed IT services.