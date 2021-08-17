Microsoft Invests In Rubrik to Fight Ransomware Attacks

Microsoft is investing in Rubrik, a provider of cloud backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and data protection services. As part of the investment, the two companies will provide Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud data protection on Microsoft Azure. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Together, Microsoft and Rubrik will also seek to protect mission-critical applications such as SAP, SQL Server, Oracle and VMware.

An existing Rubrik-Microsoft’s relationship already supports more than 2,000 mutual customers globally, and hundreds of petabytes of data under Azure management across six continents, the two technology businesses say.

Microsoft Azure Data Protection: Datto, OwnBackup Make Moves

The expanded partnership surfaces as multiple cloud- and MSP-friendly technology companies move into the Azure data protection market. Examples include Datto beta testing a new MSP-focused Continuity for Microsoft Azure service, and OwnBackup raising $240 million to extend from Salesforce cloud backup to Azure and Dynamics 365 data protection.

For its part, Rubrik has been a fast-growing data protection provider with strong channel leadership. For instance, former Cisco Systems channel chief Wendy Bahr joined Rubrik as chief commercial officer in 2019. Also, former Cisco CEO John Chambers invested in Rubrik in 2018.

Amid occasional IPO rumors, Rubrik acquisition rumors have also surfaced from time to time.

Microsoft Invests In Rubrik: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Microsoft investment and partnership, Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha said:

“As the pioneer of Zero Trust Data Management, Rubrik is helping the world’s leading organizations manage their data and recover from ransomware. Together with Microsoft, we are delivering tightly integrated data protection while accelerating and simplifying our customer’s journey to the cloud.”

Added Nick Parker, corporate VP, global partner solutions, Microsoft: