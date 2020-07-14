Microsoft Inspire 2020 Live Blog: Day Zero Partner News

Microsoft Inspire 2020, the cloud and software giant’s annual worldwide partner conference, is a virtual event this year. Here are live updates and analysis from the event — even before it starts on July 21-22.

4. Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020 Awards: You can find the list of honorees here.

3. Microsoft Consulting Services: A new Microsoft Consulting Services organization will succeed the Microsoft Services organization, ZDnet’s Mary Jo Foley reports. The big question: How will the new consulting organization work with partners? We’ll be listening for answers.

2. MSSP and MDR Partners Welcome: The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) is opening its arms to MSSPs and MDR cybersecurity service partners.

1. Less Drama, More Momentum: Microsoft last year caused a firestorm before the 2019 event kicked off. The issue involved proposed partner program changes that would have ended certain partner perks. Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster ultimately backtracked and quelled partner concerns ahead of the conference. Fast forward to the 2020 event. No doubt, the coronavirus has challenged many partners. But Microsoft’s overall business has held up extremely well as more partners embrace Azure for infrastructure, platform and SaaS services.

