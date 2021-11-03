Microsoft Gold Partner Enavate Acquires Dynamics SMB Business Unit From Columbus

Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner, has acquired the U.S.-based Microsoft Dynamics SMB business unit from Columbus. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition to managing and optimizing Microsoft Dynamics deployments, Enavate also offers secure backup services to safeguard customers’ application data.

This is technology M&A deal number 699 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Microsoft Dynamics Partners: The Business Combination

The acquired business unit includes Columbus’ Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, GP and NAV practices and is focused on delivering cloud ERP solutions to small and medium (SMB) companies in the U.S. market.

Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. Besides its Microsoft Dynamics SMB business, the company employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on manufacturing, retail and distribution and food and process industries.

Enavate, founded in 2014, is a Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider founded. The Enavate team of 450 professionals provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, cloud deployments and managed IT services to more than 3,500 clients across North America, according to the statement.

Columbus’ 50 SMB team members will join Enavate’s consulting, development and sales teams. Columbus serves approximately 1,400 Microsoft Dynamics ERP customers across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Executive Perspectives

In a prepared comment about the deal, Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate, said:

“We are excited to welcome the Columbus team members to Enavate. This new team will help us keep pace with businesses’ needs to move to the security, continuity and convenience of the Cloud. In addition to the technical and client-focused expertise delivered by these professionals, this acquisition will help Enavate meet the increasing demand for on time, on budget, client focused ERP implementations. This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to attain the goals of our Vision 2024 – being the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space. This team is a great addition to our organization; invested in client success and empowered to make the decisions that ensure successful implementations.”

Added Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO and president, Columbus: