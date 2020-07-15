Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partners: 17 Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments Listed
A list of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud channel partner mergers, acquisitions (M&A), buyouts and private equity (PE) investments.
A growing list of Microsoft Dynamics partners have completed merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, or financial investments of some type. Some engagements include private equity investors.
Here’s an ongoing list of M&A agreements and investments involving Microsoft ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management) and business application partners.
- July 2020: Private equity firm Riordan, Lewis & Haden (RLH) invested in MCA Connect, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud consulting partner. Deal emerges before Microsoft Inspire 2020 virtual partner conference.
- May 2020: Tech-Keys, backed by MSP investor Evergreen Services Group, acquired Beringer Technology Group, an IT service provider with Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise.
- April 2020: Accounting firm and business consultancy Wipfli acquired Microsoft Dynamics cloud partner Tidestone Solutions.
- January 2020: The LBMC-InterDyn Artis merger created top-four Microsoft Dynamics ERP partner & top-four Sage Intacct partner in United States.
- November 2019: Eastbank Solutions, a managed service provider (MSP), acquired Artifex Partners for Microsoft Dynamics ERP (enterprise resource planning) application expertise.
- September 2019: Avanade, the Microsoft-focused IT consulting giant backed by Accenture, acquired Alnamic AG.
- June 2019: Avtex acquired peer Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud partner NuSoft.
- March 2019: Private equity firm Harren Equity Partners invested in Velosio, a Dynamics, Office 365, Azure & Oracle NetSuite cloud business partner for ERP & CRM applications.
- January 2019: DXC Technology acquired a business unit of EG A/S.
- July 2018: Synoptek acquired Indusa.
- June 2018: SHEA Solutions acquired TGO Consulting. The combined companies have ERP, business intelligence, cloud and consulting services that extend across multiple countries.
- April 2018: KPMG acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud integrator and gold partner Adoxio Business Solutions.
- June 2017: DXC acquired of Tribridge.
- January 2017: Datavail acquired Dynamics CRM and SharePoint partner Navantis. Datavail is an MSP focused on database management services.
- January 2017: Columbus Global acquired Tridea.
- December 2016: Columbus Global acquired Cambridge Online Systems.
- March 2016: IBM acquired Optevia.
Did we miss a deal? If so please email me the details: Joe@AfterNines.com.
No Comments