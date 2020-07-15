Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partners: 17 Mergers, Acquisitions and Investments Listed

A list of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud channel partner mergers, acquisitions (M&A), buyouts and private equity (PE) investments.

A growing list of Microsoft Dynamics partners have completed merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, or financial investments of some type. Some engagements include private equity investors.

Did we miss a deal? If so please email me the details: Joe@AfterNines.com.