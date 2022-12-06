Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Consulting M&A: Nexer Group Acquires Rangeline Solutions

Global tech and IT services consultancy Nexer Group has acquired Rangeline Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Nexer Group Acquires Rangeline

Nexer Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company has 1,794 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nexer’s areas of expertise include digitalization, artificial intelligence, innovation, IT and R&D.

Rangeline Solutions, founded in 2017, is based in Carmel, Indiana. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn. Rangeline’s areas of expertise include D365, Microsoft Dynamics AX, MorphX, X++, SQL, PrecisionForms, Scribe, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Warehouse Management, WMS and business analysis.

The Rangeline Solutions team, including co-founders Mike Sigler and Dan Giangiulio, will join Nexer Enterprise Applications, bringing with them supply chain ERP (enterprise resource planning) expertise, the company said. The acquisition accelerates Nexer’s expansion across North America, according to the company.

Nexer Group Acquires Rangeline Solutions: Executive Insight

Mike Sigler, co-founder and CEO, Rangeline Solutions, commented:

“Nexer is the perfect home for our team as we work to make the global supply chain more efficient, accessible, and connected. We’ll solidify Nexer’s position in the top 1 percent of Microsoft Business Application partners and deepen their supply chain ERP knowledge on behalf of not just our own customers, but the global base of manufacturers and distributors that depend on Microsoft every day.”

Todd Johnson, U.S. managing director, Nexer Enterprise Applications, said:

“Over the past few years, unpredictable and frequent supply chain disruptions have made it even more challenging for businesses to manage inventories and keep customers happy. Together with Mike, Dan, and their team, Nexer will solve today’s most pressing supply chain problems and build the connected warehouses of the future.”

Jonas Steffensson, global CEO, Nexer Enterprise Applications, added:

“Customers demand real-time inventory displays and rapid delivery with major retailers, and that expectation is also on the rise on the enterprise side. To help our clients exceed their customers’ expectations, Nexer will deliver custom ERP solutions to enable global reach, 24/7 support, and automated field service.”

Microsoft Dynamics Cloud M&A

