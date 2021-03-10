Microsoft Azure MSP Acquires Software Development Company

Microsoft Azure cloud partner and MSP Atmosera has acquired Wintellect, an Atlanta, Georgia-based software development, Azure cloud platform and services, and IT training company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 168 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal marks the further blending of MSPs and custom software development services that run on public clouds. The transaction combines Wintellect’s offerings in DevOps, automation, data and AI and cloud-native application development with Atmosera’s managed Azure services, the buyer said.

Atomsera and Wintellect’s staffs will be combined, the companies announced, bringing together a range of expertise and influence.

Atmosera Acquires Wintellect: “Broader, Deeper, and More Robust Service Offering”

Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera, commented on the deal:

“I am very excited to welcome the Wintellect team to Atmosera. With the divestiture of our colocation business earlier this year, this acquisition allows Atmosera to become more deeply embedded in the Microsoft Azure Ecosystem with world-class, end-to-end Azure service offerings.”

Scott Harvey, Atmosera’s CTO, added:

“Wintellect was Microsoft’s #1 outside training partner worldwide for 15 years. Team members have written dozens of software books, authored hundreds of technology articles, and keynoted conference events around the globe. The combined services and thought leadership we bring to clients is second to none – we are now defining the category for application and Azure infrastructure expertise and service delivery.”

Todd Fine, President of Wintellect and Microsoft regional director, said: