Microsoft Cloud Partner M&A: Evergreen Acquires Western Computer

Managed IT services and software company Evergreen has acquired Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Cloud partner and reseller of Microsoft Dynamics 365, CRM, and ERP systems.

Evergreen Services Group, a private equity-backed family of managed IT services and software companies has acquired Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Cloud partner and reseller of Microsoft Dynamics 365, CRM, and ERP systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 199 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Evergreen Services Group is based in San Francisco and has 35 employees listed on LinkedIn. Evergreen Services Group is a private equity-backed holding company focused on acquiring B2B services companies across the United States. Evergreen has focused on the MSP and MSSP market, using a buy and hold strategy. Their tagline is “a permanent home for your business and our leaders.”

Evergreen Acquires Western Computer: A Deeper Dive

Western Computer, founded in 1987, is based in Oxnard, California. The company has 173 employees listed on LinkedIn. Western Computer’s areas of expertise include ERP Software and Professional Services, Dynamics AX, Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics, Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, Dynamics 365, Power BI, and Power Platform.

Western Computer became a dedicated Microsoft partner after Microsoft acquired Axapta and Navision. Western Computer has grown its Dynamics practice to include Dynamics NAV, Dynamics AX, and all of the Dynamics 365 cloud solutions. The company’s specialties include omnichannel distribution, manufacturing and industry-specific solutions for wine and spirits distributors and producers, as well as residential home building and remanufacturing solutions, all developed by Western Computer. The company has a large team of consulting and project management experts in the field that provide support and services.

Western Computer will give Evergreen the opportunity to build a significant holding in the Microsoft ERP and CRM ecosystem. Western Computer’s proprietary offerings serve the wine and spirits, home building, and remanufacturing industries and offer a unique opportunity to scale in these areas, the companies said.

Western Computer will continue to operate independently within Evergreen’s ERP partner portfolio. Current president Linda Collins will retire August 1, 2023, and CEO Tom Bardos will continue leading the business through a transition to a new CEO with the existing management team, the companies said.

Evergreen Acquires Western Computer: Executive Insight

Tom Bardos, CEO of Western Computer, commented on the news:

“Joining Evergreen Services Group opens new opportunities for Western Computer to further build our legacy. With their support, we plan to expand our offerings and scale our operations to further our growth. Our partnership ensures that we have the resources, guidance and backing necessary to attract top talent and maintain our position as a leader in the industry.”

Sydney Hockett, Vice President of M&A at Evergreen, had this to say:

“Western Computer is a needle-moving addition to our ERP portfolio, positioning us as a leader in the Microsoft ERP and CRM ecosystem. We’ve been involved in the Microsoft ecosystem for a long time through our MSPs, and entering the ERP side with Western Computer is a critical next step. Tom and Linda have built not only an exceptional business but an exceptional team that we are excited to partner with going forward.”

Evergreen’s M&A Strategy

Evergreen continues to actively invest in IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses. This deal follows 70 acquisitions of software and services companies by Evergreen since 2017.

Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth. Founders Advisors, a merger, acquisition, and capital solutions firm serving middle-market companies, served as the exclusive advisor on the transaction.

Some notable Evergreen acquisitions include the February acquisition of Strategic Information Group and the 2022 investment in Brooklyn, New York’s Global Tech Solutions.