Microsoft Acquires Suplari; Dynamics 365 Gains AI Spend Management Capabilities
Microsoft has acquired Suplari, an artificial intelligence (AI) spend management software company that aligns with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Microsoft Acquires Suplari: Potential Financial Management Benefits
Suplari gathers data from multiple sources, such as contracts, purchase orders, invoices, expenses, and supplier risk, and then transforms that data into “valuable insight,” according to Frank Weigel, VP of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Insights Product Group. The result: Mid-size and large organizations will be able to predict “the best spend management actions moving forward,” he adds.
Suplari was venture-backed prior to the acquisition. Key investors included Amplify Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Shasta Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and Workday Ventures. The company raised $10.3 million in Series A funding in 2018. Additional funding arrived in September 2019.
Suplari has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn.
Microsoft: Recent Software Acquisitions
Microsoft has remained active in the M&A market. Acquisitions announced in 2021 include:
- July 2021: CloudKnox Security for enhanced identity & access management (IAM) within Microsoft Azure Active Directory.
- July 2021: RiskIQ for cybersecurity & threat intelligence software, and Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerability expertise.
- June 2021: ReFirm Labs for device vulnerability management & firmware security analysis software.
- March 2021: The Marsden Group for Azure cloud, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) & AI (artificial intelligence) expertise.
