Microsoft Acquires ADRM for Azure Cloud, Intelligent Data Lakes

Microsoft has acquired ADRM Software, a provider of large-scale industry data models. ADRM, combined with limitless storage and compute from Azure, sets the stage for customers and channel partners to build intelligent data lakes in the cloud, Microsoft says. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

In a blog about the ADRM acquisition, Ravi Krishnaswamy, corporate VP for Azure Global Industry, wrote:

“Data and AI are the foundation of modern technological innovation, yet businesses today struggle to unlock the full value data has to offer as fragmented data estates hinder digital transformation. Without a comprehensive and integrated view of their data, companies are at a competitive disadvantage, which hinders digital adoption and data-driven innovation.”

ADRM coupled with Azure solves those challenges, Krishnaswamy asserts.

The entire ADRM team joined Microsoft as part of the deal, according to ADRM CEO Kevin Schofield’s LinkedIn post. Actual headcount figures were not disclosed.

ADRM’s key partners include erwin, a data governance software company that spun out of CA Technologies in 2016. In response to the deal, erwin CEO Adam Famularo told ChannelE2E:

“ADRM has been a great partner of erwin for a long time and has provided a ton of value to our joint customers with their in-depth vertical data models. We are excited for the next step of their evolution and believe they’ll make a great addition to the Microsoft CDM team.”

Meanwhile, most of the major public cloud service providers (CSPs) are building or acquired data lake-related technologies. Key players include Data Lake on AWS, and data lake modernization options on Google Cloud Platform.