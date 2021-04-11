Microsoft Acquiring Nuance Communications for AI Speech Technology?

An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, though nothing is official as of this writing. Neither Microsoft nor Nuance were quoted in the Bloomberg report.

Why Microsoft May Buy Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications develops conversational AI and ambient intelligence technology. Key Nuance partners include Apple Siri, which has leveraged Nuance’s speech recognition software since at least 2013.

Roughly 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 across the globe leverage the company’s software, according to a Nuance financial statement from February 2021.

Nuance would be a strategic technology acquisition rather than an instant growth acquisition for Microsoft. Indeed, Nuance’s revenue was $345.8 million in Q4 of 2020, down from $361.5 million in Q4 of 2019, the company disclosed in February 2021.

Nuance Communications: History of Dragon Naturally Speaking

Still. Nuance does have some growth-oriented products in its portfolio. They include:

Dragon Medical & DAX Cloud revenue, which grew 22% year-over-year driven by the ongoing transition of the company’s installed base to Dragon Medical One, as well as traction in international, ambulatory and community hospital markets, the company stated in February 2021.

Also, the company’s enterprise business delivered “another record revenue quarter,” up slightly from its previous record in Q1 of 2020, driven by particularly strong demand for our Security & Biometrics solutions, Nuance said in February 2021.

Some of Nuance’s speech technology has been around since the 1990s. The Dragon Speech Recognition Solutions were previously owned by Lernout & Hauspie, a Belgium-based corporation that imploded under alleged financial fraud in November 2020. From there, ScanSoft acquired both Dragon and Nuance, and ultimately rebranded as Nuance around 2005.