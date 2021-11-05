Microsoft Azure Specialist 3Cloud Acquires Data and Analytics Firm CCG Analytics

Backed by Gryphon Investors, Microsoft Azure services firm 3Cloud announced that it has acquired CCG Analytics, a Tampa, Florida-based data and analytics consulting firm and a premier Microsoft partner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft Azure Specialist 3Cloud Acquires Fellow Microsoft Partner CCG Analytics

3Cloud is a Microsoft services partner exclusively focused on the Azure platform to help clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. The company was founded by former Microsoft executives and is headquartered in Chicago. Both firms are Microsoft gold partners and have longstanding and relationships with Microsoft sales and engineering.

CCG Analytics is a data and analytics company based in Tampa, Florida. CCG is a premier Microsoft partner and has extensive experience with Azure-based platforms, according to a statement released by the company.

The acquisition of CCG builds on 3Cloud’s recent acquisition of Polaris Solutions, and will grow 3Cloud’s employee base to over 400 Azure experts. CCG’s team of strategy, governance, and data and analytics consultants will join 3Cloud’s data and analytics, infrastructure and managed services practices, according to the statement.

CCG’s co-founders Dan Phelps and Dan Rodriguez will continue to have senior leadership roles within 3Cloud and CCG board chair Tony DiBenedetto will serve as a board observer for 3Cloud, according to the statement.

3Cloud Acquires CCG: Executive Commentary

Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and co-founder, commented on the news:

“With the acquisition of CCG Analytics, we continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S. We’re excited to welcome CCG’s world-class team into the 3Cloud organization. Their strength in data governance and strategy combined with deep data and analytics expertise furthers our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and Microsoft.”

Dan Phelps, CCG Analytics CEO and co-founder, added:

“At CCG, we focus on empowering our clients to become more insights-driven, gain better visibility into their business and accelerate their growth. Our team is passionate about solving the most complex data and analytics challenges with cloud technology. 3Cloud shares these values, and we are excited to join them and grow together.”

Gabe Stephenson, Gryphon managing director, said:

“This acquisition is highly strategic and further establishes 3Cloud as the most sophisticated provider of services in the high-growth Microsoft Azure ecosystem. We have been deeply impressed by the business the CCG team has built and are looking forward to continuing to work with them.”

7 Mile Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as the legal advisor to 3Cloud and Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors completed a majority investment in 3Cloud in June 2020.

Alantra acted as exclusive financial advisor to CCG Analytics in this transaction.