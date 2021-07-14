Microsoft ISV AvePoint Launches Global Partner Program

AvePoint is launching its first global partner program, expanding on previous regional programs for MSPs, VARs and other partners.

Microsoft 365 data management ISV AvePoint is launching its first global partner program, expanding on previous regional programs and accelerating revenue opportunities for MSPs, VARs, cloud consultants and DevOps partners, according to a statement released by the company.

The new global partner program debuts the same week AvePoint began trading on the NASDAQ (AVPT) as the company aims to evolve channel expansion in the collaboration security market. AvePoint became a publicly held company after it merged with Apex Technology Acquisition Corp.

The program will feature a two-tiered system of authorized and invested partners, with the higher level providing additional support, resources and discounts for top partners. It also includes a partner advisory council to help shape future program developments and a community champions program to help spotlight important partner voices in AvePoint thought leadership materials, according to the statement.

AvePoint Launches Global Partner Program

Key benefits of the new program include:

Compensation and Incentives: To help partners generate incremental revenue and boost overall profitability, AvePoint will provide product discounts, quarterly sales rebates, success plan co-funding and deal registration incentives.

To help partners generate incremental revenue and boost overall profitability, AvePoint will provide product discounts, quarterly sales rebates, success plan co-funding and deal registration incentives. Right-Sized Training and Enablement: AvePoint has added two dozen technical resources across the globe that will be available for personalized training and onboarding to help partners deliver greater value, according to the statement.

AvePoint has added two dozen technical resources across the globe that will be available for personalized training and onboarding to help partners deliver greater value, according to the statement. Always Available Support: AvePoint will provide 24/7/365 live support and portal access so that partners have quality assistance and access to resources when they need them, in real-time.

AvePoint will provide 24/7/365 live support and portal access so that partners have quality assistance and access to resources when they need them, in real-time. Access to Microsoft 365 Expertise: Partners will be guided by one of the largest Microsoft 365-based R&D team of any Microsoft ISV partner and a host of Microsoft MVPs, according to the statement.

Partners will be guided by one of the largest Microsoft 365-based R&D team of any Microsoft ISV partner and a host of Microsoft MVPs, according to the statement. IP Co-Creation: AvePoint will leverage its Microsoft expertise to offer other MSPs the ability to co-build unique products and services for their customers. This will allow partners to meet their customers unique needs and secure higher margins, according to the statement.

AvePoint will leverage its Microsoft expertise to offer other MSPs the ability to co-build unique products and services for their customers. This will allow partners to meet their customers unique needs and secure higher margins, according to the statement. Marketing and Co-Selling Opportunities: AvePoint will offer expert and compelling content, including comprehensive go-to-market kits as well as co-selling support to help its partners close new business opportunities.

In addition, AvePoint plans to expand its cloud marketplace presence and offerings beyond Microsoft, according to the statement. It is introducing a new product bundle for collaboration security and new product offerings including Google Workspace backup and Cense, a license management tool designed to help IT admins increase agility, according to the statement. The company’s collaboration security solutions can be accessed through leading distributors across more than 60 countries and 100 cloud marketplaces.

AvePoint Global Partner Program: Executive Commentary

Jason Beal, SVP of global channel and partner ecosystems, AvePoint, commented on the program:

“The Microsoft ecosystem presents a huge economic opportunity for partners who can build purpose-driven services around it with AvePoint technologies. The number of Microsoft Teams active users increased by more than 100 million since the start of the pandemic, with many of those organizations forced to rush through their digital transformations without having all of their security, compliance or data retention plans in place. That is an attractive opportunity for partners who can help consolidate and protect and govern data from exposure and loss.”

Dr. Tianyi “TJ” Jiang, CEO and co-founder, AvePoint, added: