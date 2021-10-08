Microsoft Acquires OKR, Employee Experience Software Platform Ally.io

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, an OKR (objectives and key results) software company. Ally.io’s software — also known as a goal management and business execution platform — will tuck into Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform (EXP), the buyer said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft Buys Ally.io: Potential OKR Benefits for Partners, Customers

The Microsoft-Ally.io deal arrives as businesses and employees strive to balance work-from-anywhere freedoms with the continued stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid those business and life realities, Ally.io helps to help keep employees focused on the right priorities, according to Microsoft. For instance, the buyer said, Ally.io helps to:

Align team members with a company’s strategic mission and core priorities.

Give everyone in the organization visibility and clarity into the entire work process, connecting everyday work to the company’s strategic objectives.

Ally.io, launched in 2018, now supports more than 1,000 high-tech, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare businesses across more than 80 countries, Microsoft indicated. That technology will evolve to become a new Microsoft Viva module. The overall system is powered by Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

Ally.io was backed by venture capital funding ahead of the M&A deal. Indeed, the company raised $50 million in Series C funding in February 2021. That round was led by Greenoaks Capital, which participation from Tiger Global, Madrona Venture Group, Accel, Addition Ventures, Founders’ Co-Op, and Vulcan Capital. Total funding since the company’s inception through February 2021 was $76 million.

Ally.io Alternative for MSPs: IT By Design’s Team GPS

Alternatives to Ally.io are emerging in the IT channel. For instance, IT By Design is developing Team GPS. The software helps MSPs to manage their employees; job performance and satisfaction; workforce culture; and overall business planning. Details about the software surfaced during the Build IT Live 2021 conference in August and September 2021.