Microsoft Acquires Business Process Software Company Minit

Microsoft buys Minit, a process mining software provider that works with robotic process automation (RPA) tools such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere & Blueprism.

Microsoft has acquired Minit, a provider of process mining software that allows businesses to achieve better operational efficiency. Minit’s software works with robotic process automation (RPA) tools such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Blueprism. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

How Minit Works

Minit’s software analyzes log data from a customer’s IT systems, and “delivers actionable insights into their core processes,” the company asserts. In a blog about the acquisition, Microsoft General Manager Justin Graham wrote:

“This acquisition will further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every process to be easily and automatically analyzed and improved. Customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step.”

Minit Investors Included Salesforce.com

Minit, founded in 2017, has 49 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company was venture backed prior to the sale to Microsoft. Indeed, Minit in October 2019 raised €7 million in a Series A funding round, led by Target Global, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Earlybird’s Digital East Fund and OTB Ventures.

At the time of the 2019 funding, Minit had teams in London, Eindhoven and Bratislava.