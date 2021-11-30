Microsoft 365 Management Software for MSPs: CyberDrain CIPP Gains Early Adopters

CyberDrain Improved Partner Portal (CIPP) may fill a Microsoft 365 management void for MSPs. CIPP sits somewhere between Microsoft Lighthouse & traditional RMM software.

A new Microsoft 365 management tool for MSPs — called CyberDrain Improved Partner Portal (CIPP) — apparently is catching on with scores of early adopter partners across the managed services provider market.

CIPP is an open source, multi-tenant management project for Microsoft 365, according to CyberDrain founder Kelvin Tegelaar.

Take a closer look, and CIPP might fill an MSP software management void that sits somewhere between traditional RMM (remote monitoring and management) software and the Microsoft Azure Lighthouse platform, ChannelE2E believes.

Indeed, the CIPP project is a way to help MSPs with administration, with user management, and deploying an MSP’s own preferred standards, Tegelaar told ChannelE2E.

CIPP for Microsoft 365: Capabilities for MSPs

“It’s not a replacement for security tools, or a way to cut costs on specific subscriptions,” Tegelaar added. “The tool should assist you in removing the gripes with standard partner management and save you several hours per engineer per month.”

More CIPP details are in this video:

Early chatter about CIPP sounds upbeat. The project reached 300 active users in its first month of availability. The product is free to use, but also has an optional sponsorware component. Deeper details about CIPP are here on Github.

We’ll be watching for CIPP updates.

Microsoft 365 Management, Monitoring and Security Tools

Meanwhile, multiple management, monitoring and security tools for Microsoft 365 and Office 365 are emerging in the market.

Examples include startups such as Augmentt and SaaS Alerts. Augmentt is led by N-able veterans Derik Belair (CEO) and Gavin Garbutt (chairman). SaaS Alerts is led by Kaseya and Thrive veteran Jim Lippie (CEO).

Also of note is N-able’s work with Microsoft Intune. The N-able work is designed to simplify Microsoft-oriented multi-tenant tasks for MSPs.