Microsoft 365 Cloud Management Software for MSPs: Can N-able Fill the Gap?

Thousands of MSPs resell Microsoft 365, and a growing number support Azure cloud services. But how many of those MSPs proactively manage Microsoft 365 tenants, users, licenses and associated security settings?

With those market opportunities in mind, N-able has launched Cloud User Hub for Microsoft cloud solutions providers. The hub, based on the recent Spinpanel acquisition, allows MSPs to automate the management and security of Microsoft tenants, users, and licenses, N-able asserts.

In some ways, N-able Cloud User Hub extends across multiple emerging software markets — including cloud cost management tools and cloud security posture management (CSPM) software. And that could be good news for MSPs and end-customers. For instance:

Demand for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) software will more than double from $4.2 billion in 2022 to $8.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR (compound announce growth rate) of 15.3%, according to MarketsAndMarkets.

Demand for cloud billing management tools is expected to generate $9.34 billion in annual revenue by 2022, according to an IndustryARC report.

SaaS and Cloud Management Tools for MSPs

In theory, N-able Cloud User Hub may wind up competing against such Microsoft CSP automation and license management tools as CSP Control Center, Interworks.cloud, TotalOne, Work 365, and Zomentum Connect.

Moreover traditional distributors (Ingram Micro, TD Synnex) and cloud distributors (names like Pax8 and Sherweb, among others) have tools that simplify Microsoft 365 consumption and management in various ways.

Also, startups such as Augmentt and SaaS Alerts specifically build Microsoft 365 security monitoring and/or management tools for MSPs.

Still, this isn’t an entirely new market. And success is not guaranteed. Among the earlier vendor strategies to note:

ConnectWise CloudConsole, launched in 2017, attempted to solve various Microsoft 365 and Azure management challenges. Some of that functionality ultimately tucked into the ConnectWise Manage platform, ChannelE2E believes.

Also, Kaseya acquired the Unigma cloud cost management tool for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud back in 2017, though I don’t believe that M&A deal ever led to any major Kaseya product initiatives.

N-able Cloud User Hub: MSP Market Focus Explained

Now, N-able is tossing its hat into the Microsoft 365 management market.

In a prepared statement about the Cloud User Hub launch, N-able CTO Mike Adler said:

“Adopting and managing cloud resources is becoming a larger part of the MSP business, which is why we want to help our partners simplify their cloud management experience. If done right, adopting and managing cloud resources can lead to scalability, higher efficiency, and productivity for MSPs and their customers. Cloud User Hub empowers users to tame managing the Microsoft 365 cloud by providing automation and simplicity. Last month, Microsoft announced robust growth in its cloud-services demand, and with the channel spending huge amounts of time within the Microsoft environment, we want to continue helping our partners to streamline that experience, along with the management and transition to the cloud, as much as we can.”

The new cloud tool surfaced less than one week after N-able announced financial results for Q2 of 2022. Among the key takeaways:

Total revenue was $91.6 million, up 7% from Q2 of 2021.

GAAP net income was $4.3 million.

The figures generally beat Wall Steet’s expectations, according to SeekingAlpha.