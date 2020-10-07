Microsoft 365 Admin: Multi-Tenant Cloud Management for MSPs Debuts

Microsoft 365 admin center finally gains cloud-based multi-tenancy capabilities for MSPs to more easily manage multiple customer deployments.

The Microsoft 365 admin center is finally gaining cloud-based multi-tenancy capabilities for MSPs to more easily manage multiple customer deployments. The admin tool was originally built for single-tenant administration, Microsoft concedes.

The new Microsoft 365 All tenants list is “specifically for admins that manage two or more Microsoft 365 tenants,” the company says. Potential use cases, according to the software giant, include:

Partners that manage Microsoft 365 on behalf of customers;

merger and acquisition scenarios;

Separate test and production environments; and

Regulatory requirements for multiple tenants.

Frankly, those features are long overdue for MSPs (managed IT services providers) — thousands of which oversee and maintain Microsoft 365 deployments on behalf of end-customers.

Most modern software platforms sold through the channel feature multi-tenancy from day one for ongoing MSP and MSSP services.