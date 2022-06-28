Technology Services Consulting Firm MGT Merges With Layer 3 Communications

Layer 3 Communications (Layer 3) has merged with a national solutions and technology services consulting firm MGT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MGT Acquires Layer 3 Communications

MGT, founded in 1974, is based in Tampa, Florida. The company has 240 employees listed on LinkedIn. MGT’s areas of expertise include disparity research, financial services, PK-12 education, higher education, state and local government consulting, human capital services, cybersecurity, community engagement and strategic communications.

Layer 3, founded in 1998, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 128 employees listed on LinkedIn. Layer 3’s areas of expertise include wireless local area networks (WLAN), local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), network security audits, network security monitoring, network virtualization, server virtualization, data center design, data center migration and custom monitoring.

With the addition of Layer 3, MGT expands its technology offerings and cybersecurity solutions to more clients in the public and private sectors. In addition, Layer 3 brings a broad client base from across eight offices, including education, state and local agencies, healthcare, manufacturing, commercial and Fortune 500 companies, the companies said.

Trey Traviesa, MGT CEO and chairman, commented on the news:

“Similar to MGT, Layer 3 is a trusted information technology infrastructure solutions provider. Our alliance extends our ability to solve complex IT and security problems like network management and cloud migration for clients in this mission-critical and rapidly growing area of public agency performance for increased social impact and safety.”

Rodney Turner, Layer 3 president and CEO, added:

“We’re excited to embark on this next evolution of our companies together and look forward to leveraging and elevating the strengths of our organizations to provide an even higher level of comprehensive services to our customers.”

MGT’s M&A History

Layer 3 is the newest addition to MGT’s Technology Solutions Group. MGT acquired Cira Infotech in Q4 2020.