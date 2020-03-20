Fiber Network Provider MetroNet Acquires Jaguar Communications

Metronet acquires Jaguar Communications. M&A activity among fiber-optic service providers and infrastructure providers has been steady.

Metronet Holdings, the parent company of MetroNet, a fiber-optic communication provider from Evansville, Indiana, is acquiring Jaguar Communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jaguar of Owatonna, Minnesota, has an extensive fiber network throughout Southern Minnesota. Jaguar has operated since 1999, delivering voice, video, and broadband telecommunications to the region through its 2,000-mile fiber-optic network.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months pending regulatory approval. ChannelE2E reached out to a spokesperson for MetroNet, but they said they were unable to provide additional comment at this time. More information will be available after MetroNet receives regulatory approval, the spokesperson said.

MetroNet launched in 2005 with a fiber-optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. The company now serves nearly 100 communities in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida, according to its website.

Fiber Optic M&A

M&A activity in the fiber optic networking market has been steady — though we don’t know if deal flow will slow down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, deals of note include: