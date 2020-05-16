Merixplex Acquires Vergent: MSP, SD-WAN, Cybersecurity Services Converge

Meriplex Communications, a managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider from Houston, Texas, has acquired telecommunications company Vergent Communications of Dallas, Texas. W.G. Nielsen advised Vergent on the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Vergent was founded in 1992 as a system integration services provider named Fluent Systems. In the late 1990s, the company expanded its portfolio to deliver ISP services in tandem with the expansion of the internet.

In 2004, Fluent spun off its telecommunications division to become Vergent Communications. The company now offers voice and data communications to businesses across the United States.

Vergent Acquisition: Executive Perspectives

Commenting on the deal, David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, said:

“Vergent Communications provides Meriplex with an immediate and meaningful footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. We look forward to continuing Vergent’s successful approach to providing personalized customer service while adding tremendous value via advanced cybersecurity integrations and securely managed IT solutions.”

Will Gibson, former CEO of Vergent Communications, commented:

“This acquisition provides an opportunity for Vergent Communications customers to benefit from more comprehensive and robust solutions from the Meriplex portfolio with the ability to gain access into more resources from a larger organization.”

M&A activity including telecommunications firms has remained steady.