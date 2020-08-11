Meriplex Acquires MSP Preferred Technology Solutions

Meriplex acquires Preferred Technology Solutions to expand cybersecurity, physical surveillance, and managed services offerings in north Texas.

Managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Dallas, Texas-based managed services provider Preferred Technology Solutions (PTS). Terms of the deal were not discussed.

Founded in 1994, PTS offers cybersecurity, physical surveillance, and managed services throughout North Texas. PTS CEO Neil Medwed transitions to director of strategic partnerships at Meriplex, and the PTS team joins Meriplex.

Meriplex Acquires PTS: Managed Physical Security

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented on the deal:

“We are happy to announce our second strategic acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex this year, Preferred Technology Solutions. We chose PTS because of their strength in physical security solutions and their excellent geographic location. We believe managed physical security will complement our core service offerings for the mid-market, including software-defined networks, cybersecurity, and managed services.”

Medwed added:

“Today is a great day for both Preferred Technology Solutions employees and its customers. We are excited to be part of a much larger organization with abundant resources and a proven track record of five-star service delivery.”

Meriplex Background

Meriplex is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications, and managed services for the enterprise market.

This is the company’s second acquisition of 2020, having previously bought out Dallas-based telecommunications firm Vergent Communications in May 2020.