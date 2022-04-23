MSP M&A: Meriplex Acquires Cyberian Technologies, Establishes Midwestern Presence

Managed cybersecurity and SD-WAN solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Indiana-based managed services provider Cyberian Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 396 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Cyberian, founded in 2015, is headquartered in Indianapolis. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cyberian provides custom-managed IT, cloud, consulting, and security solutions for businesses in the Indiana market.

Meriplex, headquartered in Houston, specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications, SD-WAN and managed services for the enterprise market. The company has 186 employees listed on LinkedIn.

MSP M&A: Executive Perspectives

David Henley, CEO, Meriplex, commented:

“We are excited to have Cyberian Technologies joining the Meriplex team and allowing us to have a physical presence in the mid-west. Their technical expertise and excellent customer support will make us successful in moving up-market in Indiana as we continue to expand our presence nationwide.”

Brody Ertel, Partner and Owner, Cyberian Technologies, said:

“By merging into the Meriplex organization, our clients will continue receiving the exceptional support they are accustomed to, but also be introduced to a larger portfolio of services that will enhance business efficiency. Our employees will also benefit greatly from being a part of a bigger organization by having access to more resources and tools as we grow our client base in Indianapolis.”

MSP M&A: Meriplex’s Strategy

This is Meriplex’s fifth acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired:

Earlier, Meriplex acquired multiple companies in the Longhorn state — including: