MSP M&A: Meriplex Acquires Cyberian Technologies, Establishes Midwestern Presence
Managed cybersecurity and SD-WAN solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Indiana-based managed services provider Cyberian Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.
This is technology M&A deal number 396 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.
Cyberian, founded in 2015, is headquartered in Indianapolis. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cyberian provides custom-managed IT, cloud, consulting, and security solutions for businesses in the Indiana market.
Meriplex, headquartered in Houston, specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications, SD-WAN and managed services for the enterprise market. The company has 186 employees listed on LinkedIn.
MSP M&A: Executive Perspectives
David Henley, CEO, Meriplex, commented:
“We are excited to have Cyberian Technologies joining the Meriplex team and allowing us to have a physical presence in the mid-west. Their technical expertise and excellent customer support will make us successful in moving up-market in Indiana as we continue to expand our presence nationwide.”
Brody Ertel, Partner and Owner, Cyberian Technologies, said:
“By merging into the Meriplex organization, our clients will continue receiving the exceptional support they are accustomed to, but also be introduced to a larger portfolio of services that will enhance business efficiency. Our employees will also benefit greatly from being a part of a bigger organization by having access to more resources and tools as we grow our client base in Indianapolis.”
MSP M&A: Meriplex’s Strategy
This is Meriplex’s fifth acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired:
- Colorado-based managed services provider Optimum Networking;
- Boston, Massachusetts-based Reliable IT;
- Southern California-based MSP Enhanced Technologies in June 2021; and
- the assets of Sacramento, California-based MSP GNT Solutions.
Earlier, Meriplex acquired multiple companies in the Longhorn state — including:
No Comments