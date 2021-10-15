Meriplex Acquires MSP Reliable IT

Meriplex has acquired Reliable IT as part of its strategy to acquire MSPs across the U.S., establish a local presence and grow its business.

Managed cybersecurity and IT solutions provider Meriplex has acquired the assets of Reliable IT for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 647 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Reliable IT specializes in managed IT and cybersecurity solutions for the healthcare and financial sectors. The company has additional offices in Texas, Colorado, California, Louisiana and Rhode Island.

The acquisition is part of Meriplex’s strategy to acquire MSPs across the United States and establish a local presence in the region, while accumulating talent and growing the organization, according to the company.

Meriplex Acquires Reliable IT: Executive Insight

David Henley, CEO, Meriplex, commented:

“Reliable IT adds a substantial presence in the medical and financial MSP/MSSP space for Meriplex. Not only are they bringing over a large portfolio of healthcare and banking clients, but a deep level of industry-specific talent to support the customer’s needs. As with our other strategic acquisitions, we will work together with key stakeholders on the integration and elevating our go-to-market solutions for clients. Together, we will accomplish our goal of becoming the best-in-class national MSP/MSSP that delivers on our promises, invests in our employees, and provides an exceptionally high-level of service to our valued clients.”

Bill Willett, CEO, Reliable IT, added:

“Having Reliable IT acquired by Meriplex made perfect sense for our employees and clients. Reliable spent 11+ years building a strong company to enhance and enrich the lives of our employees, along with providing 24×7 valuable service to our clients. Merging into Meriplex will allow our employees to continue to grow in a larger company and our clients to continue to receive our best-in-class services along with additional quality solutions provided by Meriplex.”

About Meriplex

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Meriplex specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications, and managed services for the enterprise market.

This is Meriplex’s third acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired Southern California-based MSP Enhanced Technologies in June 2021 and the assets of Sacramento, California-based MSP GNT Solutions.

Before that, Meriplex acquired a number of companies in the Longhorn state including HBR Technologies, Preferred Technology Solutions and Vergent Communications.