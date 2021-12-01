Meriplex Acquires MSP Optimum Networking

Managed cybersecurity and IT solutions provider Meriplex has acquired managed services provider Optimum Networking for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, Optimum provides managed IT solutions, network security services, cloud computing and VoIP services to businesses in the oil & gas market.

Meriplex Acquires Optimum Networking: Executive Insight

David Henley, CEO, Meriplex, commented:

“We are very excited to have Optimum Networking joining the Meriplex team. We are expanding our physical presence in Colorado to support clients locally, and with Optimum being well-established in the market for over 26 years along with their talented workforce, we will be able to accomplish our goal of being the top MSP/MSSP in the Colorado market.”

Joe Turnbough, CEO, Optimum Networking, added:

“By combining forces with a larger organization like Meriplex, we will be able to provide our clients with more robust managed technology solutions with 24×7 support, while still providing them the premium level of service they are accustomed to.”

Meriplex’s Strategy

Meriplex focuses on strategically acquiring managed services providers across the nation to establish a local physical presence in the region, while accumulating talent and growing the organization, according to the company.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Meriplex specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications, and managed services for the enterprise market.

This is Meriplex’s fourth acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired Boston, Massachusetts-based Reliable IT, Southern California-based MSP Enhanced Technologies in June 2021 and the assets of Sacramento, California-based MSP GNT Solutions.

Before that, Meriplex acquired a number of companies in the Longhorn state including HBR Technologies, Preferred Technology Solutions and Vergent Communications.