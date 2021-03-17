The acquisition of HBR will expand Meriplex’s reach in the north Texas region while increasing its technical and sales workforce.

Managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider Meriplex has acquired north Texas-based MSP HBR Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 176 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 1984, HBR provides IT consulting and managed services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The acquisition will expand Meriplex’s reach in the region while increasing its technical and sales workforce, the company said.

Meriplex Acquires HBR Technologies: Executive Insight

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented on the deal:

“Meriplex continues to build and thrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. We are excited about our third investment in the Metroplex in the last 12 months. HBR Technologies has a long-proven history of providing quality IT solutions to their many valued clients. We believe that their established relationships and talented workforce will help Meriplex grow in this competitive landscape.”

Jeff Romick, CEO of HBR Technologies, said:

“With HBR Technologies merging with Meriplex, we will not only continue to deliver an exceptional level of service that our clients are accustomed to, but we will also provide additional business-enhancing solutions like software-defined networking, advanced cybersecurity services, and a 24/7 Network Operations Center.”

Meriplex’s Growth Plans

Meriplex is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the enterprise market.

The company has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, all within Texas. Meriplex’s previous deals included Preferred Technology Solutions and Vergent Communications, both of Dallas.