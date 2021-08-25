Meriplex Acquires MSP GNT Solutions

Meriplex's recent acquisition of MSP GNT Solutions will likely help the company target smaller-sized businesses.

Managed cybersecurity and IT solutions provider Meriplex has acquired the assets of GNT Solutions, a Sacramento, California-based MSP, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 528 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2004, GNT specializes in providing personalized IT support, cloud and disaster recovery management, network security and compliance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region.

Meriplex Acquires GNT Solutions: “An Attractive And Strategic Market”

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented:

“We are excited to announce our second strategic acquisition this year in California. GNT is a welcomed addition into Meriplex. Their consistent high level of customer service mirrors that of our own, a major advantage in bringing GNT on-board. Additionally, there is a multitude of factors that make Sacramento an attractive and strategic market for Meriplex. We look forward to building on the robust customer base already achieved by GNT while tapping into the innovate Sacramento regional market.”

Eric Johnson, managing partner at GNT Solutions, said:

“I am thrilled that GNT will be joining the Meriplex team. As a leading MSP in Northern California, it gives us an opportunity to provide our clients with additional managed technology solutions to enhance their business while still delivering the same personalized support they are accustomed to.”

Meriplex’s M&A History

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Meriplex specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the enterprise market. This recent deal would likely help the company target smaller-sized businesses.

This is Meriplex’s second acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired Southern California-based MSP Enhanced Technologies in June 2021.

Before that, Meriplex acquired a number of companies in the Longhorn state including HBR Technologies, Preferred Technology Solutions and Vergent Communications.