MSP M&A: Meriplex Acquires Northern Alabama IT Solutions Provider F1 Solutions

Managed technology solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Alabama-based managed service provider, F1 Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 857 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Meriplex Acquires F1 Solutions

Meriplex, founded in 2001, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 230 employees listed on LinkedIn. Meriplex’s areas of expertise include global internet, MPLS and SIP solutions, cloud computing, BaaS, PaaS and IaaS, data centers, enterprise communication solutions, computer network support, disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), SaaS, managed services, SD-WAN, hybrid cloud services, HaaS, cybersecurity, information security, physical security, SASE, help desk services, backup-as-a-service, video surveillance, networking and professional services.

F1 Solutions, founded in 1998, is based in Huntsville, Alabama. The company has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. F1’s areas of expertise include business IT support, help desk, proactive services, IT managed services, hosted Exchange services, virtualization, HIPAA/HITECH compliance, cybersecurity, private hosted servers and Microsoft 365. F1 Solutions is a veteran-owned company and serves defense contractors and businesses throughout northern Alabama. The firm specializes in government compliance regulations and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

The acquisition will expand Meriplex’s geographic footprint, enable the combined company to deliver a broader portfolio of solutions to customers and increase headcount, the companies said.

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented on the news:

“We are excited to welcome F1 Solutions to the Meriplex organization as they will complement our growing cybersecurity and operational teams while adding vertical expertise around government compliance. F1 has a great reputation of delivering service excellence to their clients in the region, which is something that Meriplex values very highly as we look to become the leading MSP in the nation that prioritizes an exceptional customer experience.”

Jennifer VanderWier, president of F1 Solutions, added:

“We built F1 Solutions to be the Managed Services Provider that our clients could always rely on for trusted expertise in IT, Security and Compliance. With the support of Meriplex, we are excited at the opportunity to provide our clients with expand technology offerings paired with the same excellent support they are accustomed to.”

MSP M&A: Meriplex’s Strategy

Meriplex has an aggressive acquisitions-focused growth strategy, the company said. Meriplex strategically acquires businesses in regional markets to establish a local presence and support their increasingly large client base, the company said. This is Meriplex’s eighth acquisition outside of Texas, having previously acquired:

Earlier, Meriplex acquired multiple companies in the Longhorn state, including: