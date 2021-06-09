Meriplex Acquires MSP Enhanced Technologies

Managed IT and SD-WAN solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Southern California-based MSP Enhanced Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 310 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 1987, Enhanced provides dedicated IT and cloud support, managed services and cybersecurity consulting. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Anaheim with an additional location in Irvine, California.

Meriplex Acquires Enhanced: Strategic Expansion

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented on the deal:

“We are excited about our acquisition of Enhanced Technologies on the West Coast. This is a major step for Meriplex to demonstrate our continued initiative to strategically expand our footprint nationwide. EnhancedTech boasts a highly talented technical staff that will help Meriplex secure its’ footing and grow successfully into the Southern California market.”

Jim Ott, CTO of Enhanced Technologies, added:

“We are thrilled to be merging with Meriplex. With our long-standing partnerships combined with Meriplex’s extensive managed technology portfolio, we are now well-positioned to add additional value into our client base while ensuring the same personal support they are accustomed to.”

Paul Wartenberg, VP of business development, Enhanced Technologies, said:

“With the resources of a much larger organization, our customers will have access to more technical support, including a 24/7 Network Operation Center, so we can continue to enhance their business.”

Meriplex’s M&A History

Meriplex is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in intelligent networks, cybersecurity, cloud communications and managed services for the enterprise market.

The acquisition of Enhanced is the company’s first outside of Texas. Before that, Meriplex acquired a number of companies in the Longhorn state. Meriplex’s previous deals included HBR Technologies, Preferred Technology Solutions and Vergent Communications.