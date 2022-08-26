MSP M&A: Meriplex Acquires CPI Solutions for Southern California Expansion

Managed cybersecurity and IT solutions provider Meriplex has acquired CPI Solutions for an undisclosed amount. CPI Solutions was represented in this transaction by martinwolf, a leading M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry.

Meriplex, founded in 2001, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 230 employees listed on LinkedIn. Meriplex’s areas of expertise include global internet, MPLS and SIP solutions, cloud computing, BaaS, PaaS and IaaS, data centers, enterprise communication solutions, computer network support, disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), SaaS, managed services, SD-WAN, hybrid cloud services, HaaS, cybersecurity, information security, physical security, SASE, help desk services, backup-as-a-service, video surveillance, networking and professional services.

CPI Solutions, founded in 1984, is based in Camarillo, California. The company has 77 employees listed on LinkedIn. CPI Solutions’ areas of expertise include managed IT services, audio visual systems, unified communications, data center and virtualization, SharePoint, cloud services, Office 365, Citrix, Cisco Infrastructure, IT outsourcing, IT consulting, data storage, technology consulting, managed services provider, Microsoft Teams, cybersecurity, IT security services, ransomware recovery, IT management, IT managed services, backup and disaster recovery and secure remote access.

This acquisition will allow Meriplex to expand further into the automotive industry, in which CPI provides risk assessments, IT solutions and technical expertise, the company said.

Meriplex Acquires CPI Solutions: Executive Insight

David Henley, CEO, Meriplex, commented:

“We are excited to have CPI Solutions joining the Meriplex team, as they are one of the few true mid-sized MSPs in the market. CPI brings highly talented and engaged individuals, system automation expertise, and vertical success in the Automotive industry. Together, we advance in our goal of becoming the preferred national managed technology solutions provider that promotes deep customer relationships and continually strives for service excellence.”

Arnie Friedman, president and CEO, CPI Solutions, said: