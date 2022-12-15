MSP Merger: Applied Tech and Platte River Networks Join Forces

Applied Tech and Platte River Networks have announced a merger they say will create a “strategic IT powerhouse.”

Applied Tech Merges With Platte River Networks

Applied Tech, founded in 1999, is based in Madison, Wisconsin. The company has 94 employees listed on LinkedIn. Applied Tech’s areas of expertise include outsourced IT, managed services, managed security, infrastructure, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SharePoint, VoIP, business intelligence, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, business technology strategy and cloud technologies.

Platte River Networks is based in Denver, Colorado. The company has 50 employees listed on LinkedIn. Platte River’s’s areas of expertise include IT services for business.

While financial terms were not revealed, it was announced that Platte River would adopt the Applied Tech brand beginning in early 2023.

The companies have a combined revenue that exceeds $34 million. The leadership teams of both companies are remaining intact, according to a release from the companies. At the same time, the combined business will serve the Wisconsin and Denver metropolitan areas and across the United States.

The combined company will have a team of 150 people located in 23 states and partners include Ingram Micro, Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo, among others, the company said.

Applied Tech and Platte River Merger: Leadership Insight

Platte River Networks co-founders Brent Allshouse, CEO and Treve Suazo, chief visionary officer, released a joint comment:

“Bringing together Platte River Networks and Applied Tech creates an MSP superpower and a strategic IT powerhouse for our customers and partners.”

Daniel Petersen, president, Applied Tech, said:

“Platte River Networks is the right growth partner at the right time for Applied Tech. The synergies between the two companies are easy to see and include a shared goal of delivering an exceptional experience for everyone – our customers, our staff, and our partners.”

David DeCamillis, who now serves as vice president of sales and marketing for Applied Tech, added:

“This merger is a win for everyone. Our teams are working as one to successfully manage IT and cybersecurity for our clients and continue to serve our industry by sharing our expertise and experiences throughout the IT ecosystem.”

