Memo From Datto CEO Tim Weller to Partners: 5 Takeaways

Datto CEO Tim Weller vows to support MSP partners throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Here's Weller's message to data protection & networking partners.

Datto CEO Tim Weller has vowed to support partners and the MSP ecosystem throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog to partners, Weller mentioned the following points (paraphrased by ChannelE2E), among others:

Big Picture: The business continuity and technology supplier to MSPs is focused on such priorities as support & service, as well as technology delivery, he indicated. MSP Support: The company’s global around the clock support (24/7/365) remains in place. All global Datto locations are preparing to operate remotely / work from home. The company also is ready to fulfill its SLAs (service level agreements), he noted. Datto’s Technology Supply Chain: The company has redundancies in its supply chain, and can source products and components from interchangeable partners and from alternative locations, Weller noted. Asia Update: Early planning allowed Datto to minimize supply chain issues with Asia. Production is now normalizing across the supplier base, and delivery of Datto’s Unified Continuity and Networking devices should not be impacted by slight delays in some deliveries to Datto from some Asia-based vendors. Events and Conferences: The company also plans to hold DattoCon 2020 in June, although decisions on holding “Datto Partner Summits and Discover Datto events for MSPs are being made on a case-by-case basis based on local health guidance,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Datto has also spent recent months ramping up for a potential IPO (initial public offering), ChannelE2E has reported, though it’s unclear if or how long the coronavirus pandemic will impact Wall Street’s near-term appetite for IPOs.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has owned Datto since 2017.