Healthcare MSP M&A: Medicus IT Acquires MDcentric Technologies

Medicus IT positions itself as one of the largest nationwide MSPs (managed service providers) for healthcare IT services.

Healthcare-centric MSP Medicus IT has acquired MDcentric Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Medicus IT, founded in 2004, is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The company has 148 employees listed on LinkedIn. Medicus IT’s areas of expertise include healthcare informatics, IT support, computer support, PM & EMR/EHR, healthcare practices, Microsoft Server 2003/2008/2012, Aruba wireless, Sonicwall/Cisco firewalls, healthcare IT, specialized healthcare solutions, technology consultation, transformational services, managed services, security & compliance, cloud services and communications.

MDcentric Technologies, founded in 2002, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has 21 employees listed on LinkedIn. MDcentric Technologies’ areas of expertise include IT managed services, healthcare IT, healthcare EMR and PM, IT security, HIPAA compliance, IT consulting, IT networking, cloud hosting and VoIP telephony.

Medicus is positioning the deal as a strategic acquisition that will allow the company to better provide services to organizations in North Carolina and along the East Coast. With this deal, Medicus will have eight offices across the United States.

Medicus IT Acquires MDcentric Technologies: Executive Insights

Chris Jann, CEO, Medicus IT, commented:

“Our strategic acquisition of MDcentric Technologies positively impacts our efforts to expand our national presence. The integration of the talented MDcentric team elevates our level of service delivery to our clients and introduces additional value and enhanced service offerings. Furthermore, with a North Carolina presence, we expand our service reach and position as the foremost healthcare IT authority. Through this strategic acquisition, we will continue providing exceptional service to our clients while expanding our reach, strengthening our core competencies, and enhancing our robust portfolio.”

Clint Harris, CEO, MDcentric, said:

“MDcentric’s goal is to help healthcare organizations and other businesses focus on what they do best while allowing us to take care of their technology. Medicus shares a similar vision of helping healthcare organizations run smoothly and efficiently through a variety of managed IT services, which in turn creates a positive impact on the patient experience. With their expertise, resources, support network, and reputation as a trusted technology partner, MDcentric can continue their mission to help improve patient care throughout the Carolinas and beyond. We welcome the opportunity to partner with Medicus to provide transformational strategies, healthcare-focused IT innovation, and an increased level of service overall to our clients.”

Chis Jann, CEO, Medicus IT, added:

“I’m thrilled about our commitment to growth and excellence and see this union as yet another step that propels our organization forward and, at the same time, reaffirms Medicus as a trusted technology partner in the healthcare space, allowing us to continue delivering significant value to our clients.”

Medical IT M&A

Medicus is no stranger to M&A, having acquired about one company per year for the last four years. Previous deals included:

Medical practitioners like doctors offices, imaging centers, dental practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are no different than other companies looking for outsourced IT help. However, getting a handle on compliance issues like HIPAA and electronic health records (EHRs) can be difficult for channel partners.

