MSP Acquires Cloud API Integration Specialist: McLane Buys Cettiworks

McLane Intelligent Solutions has acquired IT services partner Cettiworks to expand its IT services, enlarge its territory and increase its customer base by 50 percent, the companies say.

This is M&A deal Number 94 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

McLane Intel’s IT services include fully-managed and co-managed solutions, network and server management, consulting, 24/7 Help Desk, vCIO Cloud services and cybersecurity.

Cettiworks expertise includes client data integration across cloud/mobile applications. Focus areas include Extract, Transform and Load (ETL), Electronic Forms, Data Analytics, Reporting, Web Development, Public & Private Cloud Integration, Automation and Mobile Development, the company says.

Cettiworks was founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2012. McLane Intelligent Solutions was founded in Temple, Texas in 1999.

