McKinsey & Co Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Firm S4G

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company has acquired S4G Consulting, a Salesforce Platinum cloud consulting partner based in Madrid, Spain. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McKinsey Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Firm: Executive Details

S4G Consulting has more than 150 employees who carry more than 400 Salesforce certifications. McKinsey gains “rapid Salesforce CRM implementation capabilities” to further enable end-to-end “growth transformations” for customers, the buyer said. The deal aligns with McKinsey’s Growth, Marketing & Sales Practice — which focuses on marketing, B2B and B2C pricing, customer experience, and sales and channel management.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Greg Kelly, senior partner and global leader of McKinsey & Company’s Growth, Marketing & Sales Practice, said:

“We are relentlessly focused on helping our clients achieve their growth aspirations. Our clients have told us they need greater support that extends through making their technology seamlessly support their growth efforts. With this acquisition, we are doing just that by bringing together world-class Salesforce experts, industry-leading technology, accelerators, and analytics to enable our clients to capture customer value and growth using real-time information. We are thrilled to welcome our S4G colleagues to the firm, and we look forward to the great work we will do together to better serve our clients.”

Added Javier Heitz, CEO and founder of S4G:

“McKinsey is the world’s leading impact partner for businesses looking to consistently delight customers and accelerate growth. They are distinctive in developing multiyear transformation strategies fused with design, analytics, and implementation capabilities as well as accelerating commercial performance. We are proud to be joining McKinsey to help clients shape the future of sales and marketing through rapid growth transformation strategies.”

Concluded Peter Dahlstrom, senior partner and global leader of McKinsey’s Alliances and Acquisitions:

“The acquisition of S4G is the latest example of McKinsey’s renewed focus on deepening our capabilities through active M&A to accelerate and scale impact for our clients. S4G will enable us to expand our tech-enabled offerings to help organizations deploy and scale end-to-end growth transformations and further deepen our collaboration with Salesforce as part of McKinsey’s open ecosystem of trusted collaborators.”

McKinsey & Company: Recent Technology Consulting Acquisitions

McKinsey & Company has remained reasonably active on the M&A front. Recent deals include acquiring:

February 2022: IncepTech for software engineering and technology capabilities in Europe

February 2021: Hypothesis for software engineering and Agile expertise; and

January 2021: Candid Partners for cloud consulting capabilities.

McKinsey employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. The company is owned and government by McKinsey partners worldwide.