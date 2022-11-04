McKinsey Acquires Supply Chain Planning Consultancy SCM Connections

Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company has acquired SCM Connections, a supply chain planning and analytics firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McKinsey Acquires SCM Connections

McKinsey, founded in 1926, is based in Chicago, Illinois, and has offices worldwide. The company has 43,727 employees listed on LinkedIn. McKinsey’s areas of expertise include management consulting.

SCM Connections, founded in 2010, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. SCM Connections’ areas of expertise include supply chain planning, supply network planning, demand planning, production planning/detailed scheduling, supply chain collaboration, supply chain analytics, integrated S&OP, supply chain solutions, IBP, digital supply chain, inventory optimization, statistical forecasting, consumer products, supply network optimization and supply and response.

The acquisition will bolster McKinsey’s supply chain planning capabilities and extend SCM solutions to a larger client base, the companies said.

McKinsey Acquires SCM Connections: Executive Insights

Daniel Swan, senior partner and global co-convenor of McKinsey & Company’s Operations Practice, said:

“Global supply chain issues are increasingly complex and volatile supply chains are forcing companies to modernize the tools they use for forecasting demand and planning supply and inventory to meet it. Today, we are in a new age of supply chain management where advanced planning capabilities are king and digital innovation builds the bridge to resilience. With this acquisition, we will be able to help our clients embed a full, end-to-end technology-enabled supply chain planning approach to fuel long-term growth and build resilience.”

Mike Raftery, CEO of SCM Connections, added:

“We are thrilled to join McKinsey and expand our footprint to serve more clients at greater scale — across the full manufacturing and supply chain cycle. McKinsey has proven to be distinctive in developing scalable and sustainable transformation strategies, leveraging unmatched insight and expertise in building supply chain and operational excellence. Working together, we will be able to amplify our strengths, driving greater impact for clients at scale and delivering end-to-end transformations that create lasting value.”

McKinsey M&A Activity

McKinsey continues to make strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) moves. Earlier this year, the firm acquired S4G Consulting, a Salesforce Platinum cloud consulting partner based in Madrid, Spain. And in July 2022, ChannelE2E reported that McKinsey was working closely with Workday on SaaS-based HR and financial management business opportunities.