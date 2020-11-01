McAfee MPOWER Digital 2020: XDR, SOC, Cloud Security Services Unveiled

McAfee unveiled multiple cybersecurity updates during the company’s MPOWER Digital 2020 user conference in October. The new solutions will improve security operations center (SOC) threat response capabilities, secure cloud-native applications and protect against ransomware and phishing threats, McAfee asserts.

The MPOWER event takes a different approach this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the event is held virtually with content released on three consecutive Thursdays: October 29, November 5 and November 12.

McAfee MPOWER Digital 2020: MVISION XDR

The conference’s first day news involved new MVISION XDR platform, which McAfee says will improve SOC threat response capabilities and lower costs. MVISION XDR is a cloud-based advanced threat management solution that covers the entire attack lifecycle and improves security operations centers (SOC) effectiveness. The inclusion of MVISION Insight’s proactive threat analytics means organizations can be proactive and act on external threats before the attacks occur; prioritize threats, predict if countermeasures will work and prescribe corrective actions, according to the statement.

Initial MVISION XDR is available now with MVISION EDR. Additional MVISION XDR experiences will be available to early access customers in Q1 2021, with general availability to follow, McAfee said.

MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform

Next, McAfee announced MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) integrated architecture for securing cloud native application ecosystems. MVISION CNAPP delivers consistent data protection, threat prevention, governance and compliance throughout the cloud-native application lifecycle, including container and OS-based workloads, McAfee says.

MVISION CNAPP brings application and data context to converge Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for public cloud infrastructure, and Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP) to protect hosts and workloads including VMs, containers, and serverless functions, McAfee said.

The MVISION CNAPP beta is available at McAfee MPOWER Digital 2020, and general availability is planned for March 2021, according to the statement.

MVISION Unified Cloud Edge

Finally, McAfee announced new features and functionality in MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) to protect against ransomware and phishing threats using remote browser isolation (RBI) technology within its real-time protection stack, according to McAfee.

In addition, McAfee introduced unified data loss prevention (DLP) and incident management across devices, networks, web and the cloud. With these threat and data protection enhancements, MVISION UCE offers a more comprehensive converged approach to security within the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework, McAfee said in the statement.

McAfee’s RBI technology provides advanced protection for users against web-based threats, such as ransomware and credential phishing attacks, while unified data classification and incident management extends protection across data stores – including within “shadow IT” cloud services or websites, the company said.

MVISION UCE’s unified DLP incident management capabilities will be available in November 2020, while users will be able to opt into beta access of RBI in the coming months.

McAfee IPO Recap

These announcements come one week after McAfee launched its second IPO. McAfee was a public company before Intel bought it for $7.7 billion in 2011. The McAfee name was dropped a few years ago, but was reinstated after Intel sold a majority stake in the company to private equity firm TPG, which now owns nearly 66 percent of McAfee. The IPO comes at a time when demand for cybersecurity solutions is strong; organizations are battling ransomware, phishing and identity theft and trying to secure their remote workers.