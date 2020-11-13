McAfee Launches MVISION Marketplace for Security Partners

McAfee has launched its MVISION Marketplace, MVISION API and MVISION Developer Portal that the company said will allow customers to boost security posture with a “building block” approach.

The solutions are part of the MVISION platform, which allows partners and customers to better integrate McAfee and trusted Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner applications, as well as third-party applications, within their current security environment, according to a statement released by McAfee.

The new offerings are delivered through the cloud, and are key components of the recently announced MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution.

McAfee MVISION Marketplace: Initial Partners

MVISION Marketplace is an application marketplace through which McAfee and its ecosystem partners deliver pre-integrated solutions to customers. MVISION Marketplace solutions include endpoint, network, cloud and data protection and SOC security, McAfee said. MVISION partners include Attivo Networks in endpoint protection and Active Directory, Siemplify in SOAR, ServiceNow in SOC and IT, Seclore for data-centric security, ThreatQuotient in SOC, IBM QRadar in SOC and more, according to the statement.

The MVISION Developer Portal allows developers to build, test and certify their applications before MVISION Marketplace availability. Customers and partners can also develop and deploy their private apps using the portal, according to McAfee.

MVISION API is a single, hyper scale, global security application programming interface that enables real time visibility and response to the McAfee portfolio, according to the statement. Customers and partners can now “see what McAfee sees, know what McAfee knows and do what McAfee can do” through this API, according to the statement.

The McAfee MVISION Platform: More Details

The launches are part of the MVISION platform, which McAfee said enables security teams to address security gaps in their architecture and improve their security posture. The open API framework enables organizations to respond to threats faster and automate the MVISION Platform and ePolicy Orchestrator capabilities to lower costs.

“With today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape, organizations need to adopt new technologies to help resolve emerging threats and to secure all their assets,” said Javed Hasan, global head of enterprise products strategy and alliances, McAfee. “Time is critical in the context of defense against threats and enterprises need the ability to integrate and deploy new solutions. With the new Marketplace, Developer Portal, and API we are enabling customers to quickly and easily implement the security tools they need.”