McAfee, Amazon Business Prime Partner to Secure SMBs

McAfee, Amazon Business Prime team up on a security software and IT services bundle that will support and secure SMBs.

McAfee and Amazon Business are partnering on a security and IT solutions bundle to help SMB partners address security and IT resource challenges, according to a statement released by the companies.

McAfee and Amazon Business will offer a security software and IT services bundle exclusively to Amazon Business Prime members that includes email and data security, web and firewall protection, a mobile VPN and antimalware, according to the statement.

McAfee and Amazon Business Prime Bundle Helps Secure SMBs

The new McAfee security software and IT services bundle for Business Prime members will cover PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices with flexible licensing for up to 25 devices, the companies said. SMB owners will also have access to 24/7 virus removal service with added IT resolution services, according to the statement.

Business Prime members can choose between three introductory price options for the first twelve months, ranging from $49.99 to $99.99, depending on the number of devices and IT resolution services needed.

After the first year, prices range from $149.99 to $249.99 per year with annual renewal options.

McAfee, Amazon Business Prime Bundle: Executive Commentary

“Small business owners and consumers alike are operating in an ever-connected world, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” said Terry Hicks, executive vice president of McAfee’s Consumer Business Group. “Through our partnership with Amazon Business, we designed a security solution with small business owners in mind to give them peace of mind that their personal data, as well as their customers’, won’t be jeopardized online.”

The McAfee security software and IT services bundle for Business Prime members is available now for Amazon Business Prime members in the U.S.