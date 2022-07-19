Mastek Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Firm MST Solutions

Digital engineering and cloud transformation company Mastek has acquired independent Salesforce consulting partner and system integration firm MST Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mastek Acquires MST Solutions

Mastek, founded in 1982, has its U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The company has 3,633 employees listed on LinkedIn. Mastek’s areas of expertise include data, BI and analytics, cloud, application strategy, digital transformation and more.

MST Solutions, founded in 2012, is based in Chandler, Arizona. The company has 400 employees listed on LinkedIn. MST Solutions’ areas of expertise include cloud services, marketing automation, CRM, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, marketing technology and more.

The acquisition will allow Mastek to strengthen its customer experience service line while growing MST’s service offerings and resources and bringing it to a wider global market, the company said.

Mastek Acquires MST Solutions: Build-Buy-Partner Strategy

Thiru Thangarathinam, founder and CEO, MST Solutions, commented:

“We’re thrilled to join the Mastek family. We share a strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to the growth and experience for our colleagues. Partnering with Mastek is the right choice for us to expand into a global market with a continued focus on delivering outcomes for our customers. By combining our decade of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem across multiple clouds with Mastek’s global scale, we’ll be able to deliver value across a wide range of service offerings.”

Hiral Chandrana, global CEO, Mastek, said:

“Mastek’s Business Outcomes and Industry First DNA paired with MST’s Salesforce led innovation capabilities, will only strengthen the value we will deliver to our customers and help them in their journey to Decomplex Digital. This acquisition is expected to significantly increase our market share in existing accounts across industries in the Americas and provide a foundation to scale our Digital Transformation business globally.”

