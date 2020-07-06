Masergy Taps CenturyLink’s Jim Glackin for Channel Chief

Software-defined networking (SDN), cloud, and unified communications (UC) solutions provider Masergy recently announced Jim Glackin will take on the role of senior vice president of global channels.

Glackin joins Masergy after nine years at telecom giant CenturyLink. He most recently served as vice president of strategic partners for more than two years and before that was area vice president of channel alliances in CenturyLink’s central region. Prior to that, he served as channel director for more than six years at Qwest, which was acquired by CenturyLink in 2010. He also served as regional director for Dallas-based telecom provider AT&T.

Though Masergy has always been a channel-first company, Glackin is the first to assume this title. Previously, channel sales and partner relationships were handled by various vice-president level executives, according to the company. William Madison, Masergy’s former vice president of global channel development, left the company in January and joined Avaya.

Enhancing Partner Relationships

In a blog post Glackin wrote that his job will be to enhance Masergy’s relationships with partners, invest in further training and other programs that will expand the partner ecosystem.

Glackin also plans to expand Masergy’s partner ecosystem by adding new channels, routes to market, and deepen alliance relationships.

“I am honored and delighted to step into this role, serving as Masergy’s leader of Channel Sales and Partner Relationships. Partners are the lifeblood of Masergy’s success and I have been added to the team to further develop our Channel go-to-market strategy. We will be adding more dedicated resources and expanding the support we provide to Partners,” Glackin said in the blog post. “My role is to understand the additional needs of our Channel Partners and lead future investments, ensuring they have the training, programs, and opportunities needed to create win-win situations.”