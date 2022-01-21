Two marketing and lead generation firms that support technology and MSP businesses are coming together to scale their reach and services across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Indeed, Marketopia has acquired Continuity Marketing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 84 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Marketopia Acquires Continuity Marketing: Business Backgrounds

Marketopia, based in Pinellas Park, Florida, is a marketing and lead generation agency for the IT channel. The company services software, hardware and cloud vendors, distributors, MSPs and VARs. Marketopia has also had an office in the United Kingdom since April 2021. Key leaders at the business include cofounders Terry Hedden (CEO) and Andra Hedden (CMO) — a former MSP owner and Tech Data marketing veteran, respectively.

Meanwhile, Continuity Marketing, based in London, the United Kingdom, specializes in marketing, lead generation and website optimizations and rebuilds. Incorporated in 2019 by Richard Thompson and Jamie Daum, Continuity Marketing has served such customers as Barracuda, intY and over 70 Microsoft partners. The firm’s team includes 30 MSP marketing experts.

Marketopia, armed with Continuity Marketing, can better serve technology companies and MSPs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the buyer indicated. Indeed, the deal will allow both firms to “execute growth strategies that include all aspects of digital and telemarketing with round-the-clock services and a team fluent in several languages,” the announcement asserted.

The combined business will span roughly 175 full-time employees, with an additional 25 new positions to be filled soon, Andra Hedden told ChannelE2E.

Marketopia Acquires Continuity Marketing: Behind the Deal

But how exactly did the two companies find each other and come together? In an email interview, Andra Hedden offered this context…

ChannelE2E: When did Marketopia and Continuity Marketing first begin M&A discussions, and how quickly did it become clear that an M&A deal looked like a good move?

Andra Hedden: The conversations began with a note via LinkedIn from Continuity Co-founder Rich Thompson to me on Aug 16, 2021. We began discussions between all four owners (Terry, myself, Jamie, and Rich). We discussed how Continuity Marketing could leverage Marketopia in the UK to support their clients with tele services — a service they did not offer. From there, the discussions morphed into a possible investment in their company, and then to acquisition conversations. The conversation morphed very quickly within the first few meetings and ultimately we closed on Friday (January 14, 2022) – about five months from the first outreach to close.

ChannelE2E: Will Jamie Daum and Richard Thompson remain with the combined business post-M&A deal?

Andra Hedden: Absolutely. Rich and Jamie are a huge reason we were interested in acquiring Continuity. They are amazing people and leaders. We are very proud of what they have created and look forward to incorporating it into the business that we already have in the UK. We already had a plan to expand our current business in the UK – currently we offer Tele (appointment setting services) locally to service EMEA, but the plan was always to build a digital lead generation and marketing agency to accompany the tele services as we have in the US. The timing was perfect as the Continuity team spent the last two years building the agency business and it fits perfectly with what we have. Jamie and Rich will remain in the business and they are excited to do just that – they love what they do and this will allow them to continue to service the industry and help companies grow while remaining executives in the business but reliving them of the ownership responsibilities.

Marketopia Acquires Continuity Marketing: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Terry Hedden, CEO and co-founder of Marketopia, said:

“We’re extremely excited to form a unified marketing firm that will only ascend from here. This is a powerful team of 175 channel experts spread across the world that will drive lead generation and demand while creating opportunities for our customers on a global basis. This acquisition will benefit each company’s clients and prospective clients. We’re one of the top marketing firms in the US. They’re one of the top marketing firms in the UK. And now we’re joining forces to help each other and our clients grow better together.”

Added Andra Hedden, CMO & co-founder of Marketopia:

“We’re thrilled about this partnership and how it will further our global value to the industry. MSPs, vendors and technology companies around the world will now be able to rely on us as they strive to achieve their global growth goals.”

Concluded Jamie Daum, co-founder of Continuity: