Office Equipment Dealer Acquisition: Marco Technologies Buys Wisconsin Imaging Solutions

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based integrated technology provider Marco Technologies has acquired Wisconsin Imaging Solutions, a copier and printer company in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Wisconsin Imaging’s employees will join Marco’s sales and service team, working from the company’s Brookfield, Wisconsin location, Marco said.

Marco provides IT, voice, video, copy, print and managed services. The company has 51 offices across 12 states and more than 1,200 employees serving approximately 30,000 clients.

Marco Acquires Wisconsin Imaging: Expanded Offerings

Tony Beck, co-owner of Wisconsin Imaging Solutions, commented:

“As we evolve, we are proud to announce that Wisconsin Imaging Solutions is joining the Marco team. This move will allow us to offer a wider variety of products and services along with the knowledge and experience that Marco brings, which allows us to expand our offerings and spur future growth.”

Doug Albregts, CEO, Marco, said:

“We are pleased to expand in our Wisconsin market, with the acquisition of Wisconsin Imaging Solutions. We look forward to providing quality service to our new clients, offering additional resources and services, and further investing in this community. We are always looking for good opportunities to grow in our current markets, and we have appreciated Wisconsin Imaging Solutions’ commitment to serving clients and the community. This acquisition enables us to continue to broaden our copier and print business in communities we know well, while bringing our well-established expertise and solutions to new and existing clients.”

Marco M&A

Marco is no stranger to M&A. In December 2019, the company acquired Somerset, New Jersey-based Image Systems for Business Inc. In May of the same year, Marco bought Accent Business Solutions, a copier/printer company in Wisconsin.

The frequency of mergers and acquisitions within the office equipment dealer space remains at a constant pace, with ChannelE2E tracking at least 30 deals over the last five years. You can find a full summary of those deals here.