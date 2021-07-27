Office Equipment Dealer M&A: Marco Acquires All/Pro Office Technology

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based copier and printer company Marco has acquired All/Pro Office Technology, a fellow office equipment company from Alton, Illinois, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 453 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Marco’s sales and service team will support All/Pro’s clients from Marco’s current location in Fenton, Missouri, the company said.

Marco Acquires All/Pro: Continued Expansion

Bill Moyer, one of the founders of All/Pro Office Technology and its president, commented on the sale:

“I wanted my customers who have become my friends, to continue getting the same great service or even better than All/Pro has provided them for 29 years. Marco will continue the great service, along with offering more IT solutions and managed services.”

Marco CEO Doug Albregts said:

“We are pleased to expand in our Illinois market with the acquisition of All/Pro Office Technology. We look forward to providing quality service to our clients, offering expanded resources and services, and investing in this community. We are always looking for good opportunities to expand in our current markets, and we have appreciated All/Pro Office Technology’s commitment to serving clients and the community. This acquisition enables us to continue to expand our copier and print business in communities we know well, while bringing our well-established expertise and solutions to new and existing clients.”

About Marco

Marco is a copier and printer company that also provides business IT services, managed services and audio visual services.

Founded in 1973 in St. Cloud, Marco expanded its presence to the Illinois area in 2014 with its purchase of Illinois Valley Business Equipment. The company has 51 locations throughout the United States and more than 1,200 employees.

Office Equipment M&A

Office equipment dealers, multi-function printer (MFP) partners, and copier resellers remain popular acquisition targets.

ChannelE2E has compiled a full list of transactions between office equipment company and channel partners, which you can find here.